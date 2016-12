Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) stands after being renominated to be House Speaker by the House Republican caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will meet with U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan in New York on Friday, according to a Trump transition team official.

Representatives for Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, could not be immediately reached for comment on the meeting. Trump had also been scheduled on Friday to meet with U.S. Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia, a Democrat.

