U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. January 5, 2017.

(Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday the House would fund a wall President Donald Trump wants to build along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"We're going to pay for it and front the money up," Ryan said in an interview with MSNBC when asked who is going to pay for the wall.

"There are a lot of different ways of getting Mexico to contribute to doing this," Ryan said.