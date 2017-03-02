FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
U.S. House speaker: No reason for Sessions recusal from Russia probes
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 2, 2017 / 5:23 PM / 6 months ago

U.S. House speaker: No reason for Sessions recusal from Russia probes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks at his news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2017.Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he saw no reason for U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from investigations into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

"If he himself is a subject of an investigation, of course he would. But if he's not, I don't see any purpose or reason to doing this," the Wisconsin Republican told reporters.

"We have seen no evidence from any of these ongoing investigations that anybody in the Trump campaign or the Trump team was involved in any of this," he added.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.