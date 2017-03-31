FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House Speaker Ryan understands Trump's frustration on health bill
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
March 30, 2017 / 3:47 PM / 5 months ago

House Speaker Ryan understands Trump's frustration on health bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday he understood President Donald Trump's frustration with Republicans' failure to agree on healthcare legislation to replace Obamacare.

"It's very understandable that the president is frustrated that we haven't gotten to where we need to go," Ryan told reporters when asked about Trump's tweet saying the conservative House Freedom Caucus was blocking the party's agenda and vowing to fight them if they did not get on board.

Ryan said about 90 percent of Republicans supported the party's healthcare bill and only about 10 percent opposed it.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

