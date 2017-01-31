FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
U.S. President Trump poses grave risk to world trade: French Finance Minister
#World News
January 31, 2017 / 8:47 AM / 7 months ago

U.S. President Trump poses grave risk to world trade: French Finance Minister

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin speaks during an interview with Reuters in his office at the Bercy Ministry in Paris, France, October 4, 2016.Jacky Naegelen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration poses a grave risk to international trade and Europe will have to stand up to him to prevent the collapse of global economic institutions, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Tuesday.

"Our American partner appears to want to take unilaterally protectionist decisions which could destabilise the whole world economy," Sapin said in a speech to an audience of international economists gathered at the French finance ministry.

"Decisions by the new U.S. administration are posing a grave risk to the world trade order," he said. "Neither France nor Europe ... can watch helplessly as our economic institutions risk being dislocated," he added.

Reporting by Myriam Rivet; writing by Michel Rose

