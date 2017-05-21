U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hands President Donald Trump a note, as Trump sits down to a meeting with of Gulf Cooperation Council leaders, during their summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

RIYADH U.S. President Donald Trump said in Riyadh on Sunday he intends to discuss the fight against Islamic State at a news conference he intends to hold in about two weeks time.

Trump, on a two-day visit to Riyadh, is trying to rally support from Arab and Muslim leaders against the militant group which is still in control of swathes of land in Syria and Iraq despite an offensive by government troops in Iraq and U.S.-allied forces in Syria.

