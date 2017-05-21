Explosion in Bogota shopping center kills three, wounds nine
BOGOTA Three women were killed and nine wounded after an explosive device detonated in a restroom in a busy upscale shopping center in Colombia's capital on Saturday.
DUBAI Iran's ruling powers represent the "tip of the spear" of global terrorism, Saudi King Salman said in a speech on Sunday during a visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the kingdom.
"Our responsibility before God and our people and the whole world is to stand united to fight the forces of evil and extremism wherever they are ... The Iranian regime represents the tip of the spear of global terrorism."
The king also said in a televised speech that Saudi Arabia would not be lenient in trying anyone who finances terrorism.
"We will never be lenient in trying anyone who finances terrorism, in any way or means, to the full force of the law."
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi and Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Mark Potter)
BEIRUT The Syrian army said it would suspend combat operations in the southern city of Deraa for 48 hours from Saturday, as mediators announced two separate attempts to convene new peace talks next month.