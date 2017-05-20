Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and U.S. President Donald Trump sit in a car during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud arrives on the tarmac to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives aboard Air Force One at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

DUBAI Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz said on Saturday the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the kingdom would strengthen cooperation between the two countries and help enhance global security.

"Mr. President, your visit will strengthen our strategic cooperation, lead to global security and stability," King Salman said in a message on his official Twitter account in Arabic and English.

