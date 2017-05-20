Iraqi forces say started storming Islamic State-held Mosul Old City
ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces started storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul on Sunday, a military statement said.
RIYADH Saudi Arabia's king presented U.S. President Donald Trump with the kingdom's top civilian honor on Saturday as Trump began a trip to Riyadh aimed at strengthening security and economic ties.
King Salman decorated Trump with the gold King Abdulaziz medal during a meeting at the royal court in the Saudi capital.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, editing by Louise Heavens)
PARIS French voters are expected to hand President Emmanuel Macron a landslide majority in parliament on Sunday, a second election triumph for him after his presidential victory and one which should allow him to embark on deep social and economic reforms.