Trump weighing Scaramucci for White House communications director

Anthony Scaramucci, Founder and Co-Managing Partner at SkyBridge Capital, speaks during the opening remarks during the SALT conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. May 17, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is considering appointing Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci, a long-time supporter, to be his White House communications director, a senior White House official said on Thursday.

The position has been vacant since Michael Dubke resigned in May as communications director. Sean Spicer has been serving a dual role as press secretary and communications director since Dubke left.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Scaramucci is being interviewed for the job but that it had not yet been offered.

Scaramucci, a Republican fundraiser and founder of Skybridge Capital, had been offered to be the U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris.