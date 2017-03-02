FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Senate Democratic leader says Attorney General Sessions should resign
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 2, 2017 / 3:44 PM / 6 months ago

Senate Democratic leader says Attorney General Sessions should resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. February 14, 2017.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had misled Congress over his contacts with a Russian official before the U.S. presidential election and for the good of the country should resign.

"Attorney General Jeff Sessions had weeks to correct the record that he made before the Judiciary Committee but he let the record stand," Schumer told a news conference.

"Because the Department of Justice should be above reproach, for the good of the country Attorney General Sessions should resign," he said.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.