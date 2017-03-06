FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Top Senate Democrat urges Justice Department watchdog to probe possible interference
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 6, 2017 / 4:41 PM / 5 months ago

Top Senate Democrat urges Justice Department watchdog to probe possible interference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian traditional Matryoshka wooden dolls with images of Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump and his predecessors are on sale at a gift kiosk in a street in Moscow, Russia February 22, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called on the Department of Justice's inspector general to probe any possible political interference in its investigation of contacts between President Donald Trump's associates and Russia.

In a letter to the department's inspector, Schumer urged an "immediate investigation into whether there has been any political interference with an ongoing ...(DOJ) investigation related to President Trump's campaign, transition, and administration's contacts with the Russian Federation and attempts of Russia to interfere with the 2016 United States election."

Reporting by Susan Heavey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.