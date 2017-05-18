FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Schumer: Comey should still testify to congressional committees
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
May 18, 2017 / 2:36 PM / 3 months ago

Schumer: Comey should still testify to congressional committees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters after the weekly policy luncheons on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. May 16, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that former FBI Director James Comey should still appear before congressional committees that have invited him to testify in their investigations of Russia and the 2016 U.S. election, despite the appointment of a special counsel.

"While we heartily applaud the appointment of Mr. (former FBI Director Robert) Mueller as a special counsel, we in congress must continue to do our jobs as well," Schumer said.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle Editing by W Simon

