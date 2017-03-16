FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Trump economic adviser Powell to be named deputy national security adviser
March 16, 2017

Trump economic adviser Powell to be named deputy national security adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's senior counselor for economic initiatives, Dina Powell, will be named deputy national security adviser for strategy, a senior Trump administration official said on Wednesday.

Powell, who worked in the administration of President George W. Bush, will also continue to work with Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner on economic initiatives, Politico reported earlier.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler

