Trump economic adviser Powell to be named deputy national security adviser

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's senior counselor for economic initiatives, Dina Powell, will be named deputy national security adviser for strategy, a senior Trump administration official said on Wednesday.
Powell, who worked in the administration of President George W. Bush, will also continue to work with Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner on economic initiatives, Politico reported earlier.
Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler