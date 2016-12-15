FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump taps retired general, TV analyst for NSC posts
December 15, 2016 / 7:31 PM / 8 months ago

Trump taps retired general, TV analyst for NSC posts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg speaks to the media in the lobby of Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, U.S. November 15, 2016.Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced two appointments to the National Security Council on Thursday: retired Army Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg as chief of staff and executive secretary, and former Fox News Channel analyst Monica Crowley as senior director of strategic communications.

Kellogg served in the Vietnam War and has worked in the private sector since retiring from the Army in 2003, said a statement by Trump's transition team.

The statement said Crowley is a foreign affairs and political analyst for the Fox News Channel, but a Fox News spokeswoman said Crowley's contract had been terminated.

The two will serve under Michael Flynn, a retired general Trump earlier named as his national security adviser.

Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by James Dalgleish

