U.S. spending bill far short of sum sought for Trump NYC security

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the press at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 6, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Republican-led panel in the U.S. House of Representatives agreed on Tuesday to add $7 million to a short-term federal spending bill to reimburse New York authorities for President-elect Donald Trump's security costs, far short of the $35 million requested by the city's congressional delegation.

New York's U.S. lawmakers were quick to express their unhappiness.

"I am extremely disappointed that the Continuing Resolution to fund the federal government does not fully reimburse the people of New York for the unprecedented security costs incurred to keep the President-elect and his family safe between the election and his inauguration," U.S. Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney said in a statement.

The bill, which funds U.S. agencies through April 28, must pass before a Friday deadline to keep government agencies running.

At a Capitol Hill news conference earlier on Tuesday, John Miller, the New York Police Department's deputy commissioner for intelligence and counter terrorism, said he was in contact with congressional Democrats and Republicans about the costs of security operations to protect Trump both before and after the Republican takes office on Jan. 20.

"This is not about party politics. It's not about politics at all," Miller said. He said Trump's security "footprint" would be even "more complex" once he becomes president.

Representative Nita Lowey, a Democrat, said the Republican leadership of the House Appropriations committee had expressed sympathy for the city's pre-inauguration reimbursement request but had asked for more specifics.

Several House Democrats on Tuesday also signed a letter to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio urging that the state and city "refuse to pay" for Trump's extra New York security costs once he is sworn in as president.

"Should the President-Elect choose to maintain two permanent residences for his family, it is reasonable to request he reimburse the city and the state for all additional security expenses from his own significant personal financial resources," the letter said.

Trump has said his wife, Melania, and son Barron will move from New York to the White House "right after he finishes school."