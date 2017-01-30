FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Trump adding CIA back to National Security Council: White House
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 30, 2017 / 7:07 PM / 7 months ago

Trump adding CIA back to National Security Council: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will amend his recent National Security Council reorganization to add the CIA to the group, the White House said on Monday.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the CIA had not been part of the national security forum since 2005, but he said Trump was making the change out of respect for Director Mike Pompeo and others at the agency.

Susan Rice, President Barack Obama's national security adviser, on Sunday tweeted to ask why the CIA was not part of the group. Trump was also criticized for adding chief strategist Steve Bannon, a political adviser, to the National Security Council.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.