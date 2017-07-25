FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Trump says he's 'very disappointed in Jeff Sessions': WSJ
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Sessions' allies: Trump trying to force resignation
Politics
Sessions' allies: Trump trying to force resignation
Senate panel compels Manafort to attend Russia hearing
Russia
Senate panel compels Manafort to attend Russia hearing
Shkreli's ancestral Albania town torn on 'Pharma Bro' legacy
World
Shkreli's ancestral Albania town torn on 'Pharma Bro' legacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 25, 2017 / 7:38 PM / an hour ago

Trump says he's 'very disappointed in Jeff Sessions': WSJ

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri (not pictured) attend a joint press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2017.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was disappointed in Attorney General Jeff Sessions but he declined to say if he would fire him, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“I’m very disappointed in Jeff Sessions,” Trump told the Wall Street Journal in an interview. Trump also downplayed the importance of Sessions' early endorsement of him during the 2016 presidential campaign. “It’s not like a great loyal thing about the endorsement,” he said.

Reporting By Caren Bohan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.