Trump says he's 'very disappointed in Jeff Sessions': WSJ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was disappointed in Attorney General Jeff Sessions but he declined to say if he would fire him, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“I’m very disappointed in Jeff Sessions,” Trump told the Wall Street Journal in an interview. Trump also downplayed the importance of Sessions' early endorsement of him during the 2016 presidential campaign. “It’s not like a great loyal thing about the endorsement,” he said.