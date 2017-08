File Photo: U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Sessions to become U.S. attorney general on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 10, 2017.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday he has "total" confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions amid a controversy over Sessions' meetings with a Russian diplomat last year.

Trump made the comment while preparing to deliver a speech about his proposed defense buildup aboard the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier.