9 months ago
Top Senate Democrat cites civil rights concerns with Trump pick Sessions
#Politics
November 18, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 9 months ago

Top Senate Democrat cites civil rights concerns with Trump pick Sessions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) talks to journalist after attending the Senate Democrat party leadership elections at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S. November 16, 2016.Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Incoming U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Friday said he is "very concerned" about Republican U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's selection of Senator Jeff Sessions as attorney general and indicated there would be tough questioning in the chamber's confirmation process.

"Given some of his past statements and his staunch opposition to immigration reform, I am very concerned about what he would do with the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice and want to hear what he has to say," Schumer said in a statement.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese

