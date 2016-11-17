Senator Jeff Sessions (R-AL) arrives in the lobby of Republican president-elect Donald Trump's Trump Tower in New York, New York, U.S. November 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

President-elect Donald Trump has been deeply impressed with U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions, his transition team said on Thursday of the longtime supporter who is under consideration for secretary of defense and attorney general.

"While nothing has been finalized and he is still talking with others as he forms his Cabinet, the president-elect has been unbelievably impressed with Senator Sessions and his phenomenal record as Alabama's Attorney General and U.S. Attorney," the team said in a statement.

Sessions met with Trump on Wednesday in New York.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu in Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)