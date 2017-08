File Photo: U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) is sworn in to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing to become U.S. attorney general on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 10, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Sessions is likely to be asked about revelations late Wednesday that he met with Russia's ambassador twice last year but did not disclose the contacts in Senate testimony.