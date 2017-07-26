FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump slams Attorney General Sessions, FBI in latest tweets
July 26, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 13 minutes ago

Trump slams Attorney General Sessions, FBI in latest tweets

1 Min Read

Attorney General Jeff Sessions leaves the West Wing of the White House July 26, 2017.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday struck out at Jeff Sessions in a fresh round of tweets, criticizing the U.S. attorney general for keeping the acting FBI director and renewing accusations about past investigations of his former presidential rival, Hillary Clinton.

"Why didn't A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got ... big dollars ($700,000) for his wife's political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp!" Trump wrote in a pair of tweets referring to former FBI Director James Comey, whom he later fired.

McCabe's wife ran for a seat in Virginia's state senate and received campaign donation funds from Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Clinton ally.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

