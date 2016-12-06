A man looks at the logo of SoftBank Group Corp at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai - RTX2J5GG

WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the head of Japanese telecoms and internet firm SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) had agreed to invest $50 billion in the United States toward businesses and create 50,000 new jobs.

Trump stopped in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, where he has been meeting with advisers and potential Cabinet picks, along with SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is Masa from SoftBank of Japan, and he’s just agreed to invest $50 billion in the United States and 50,000 jobs," Trump said.

Son told reporters his company would create jobs by investing in start up companies in the United States.

"I just came to celebrate his new job. We were talking about it. Then I said I would like to celebrate his presidential job and commit, because he would do a lot of deregulation. I said this is great. The United States would become great again,” Son said.

