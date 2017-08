People walk behind the logo of SoftBank Corp in Tokyo December 18, 2014.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of SoftBank Corp (9984.T) soared to their highest level in more than a year on Wednesday after Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said he would invest $50 billion in U.S. businesses.

Son made the announcement after meeting U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in New York.[nL1N1E11W9]

SoftBank rose as much as 5.1 percent to 7,311 yen, the highest since August 2015.