Contenders, picks for key jobs in Trump's administration

(Reuters) - Donald Trump is not expected to make additional high-level appointments on Friday, his transition team told reporters, adding that more meetings are planned for Monday.
Below are people mentioned as contenders for senior roles as the Republican president-elect works to form his administration before taking office on Jan. 20, according to Reuters sources and media reports.
See end of list for posts already filled.
* Steven Mnuchin, former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive and Trump's campaign finance chairman
* Jeb Hensarling, Republican U.S. representative from Texas and chairman of the House Financial Services Committee
* Tom Barrack, founder and chairman of Colony Capital Inc
* John Allison, former chief executive officer of BB&T Corp
* David McCormick, president of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates LP
* Mitt Romney, 2012 Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts governor
* Rudy Giuliani, former Republican mayor of New York City
* John Bolton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Republican President George W. Bush
* Bob Corker, Republican U.S. senator from Tennessee and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
* Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. ambassador to Iraq
* James Mattis, retired Marine general
* David Petraeus, former CIA director and retired Army general
* Tom Cotton, Republican U.S. senator from Arkansas
* Jon Kyl, former Republican U.S. senator from Arizona
* Duncan Hunter, Republican U.S. representative from California and early Trump supporter, member of the House Armed Services Committee
* Jim Talent, former Republican U.S. senator from Missouri who was on the Senate Armed Services Committee
* Rick Perry, former Republican Texas governor
* Stephen Hadley, former national security adviser under President George W. Bush
* Tom Price, Republican U.S. representative from Georgia, orthopedic surgeon
* Rich Bagger, former pharmaceutical executive and former top aide to Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie
* Bobby Jindal, former Republican Louisiana governor
* Michael McCaul, Republican U.S. representative from Texas and chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee
* David Clarke, Milwaukee county sheriff and vocal Trump supporter
* Joe Arpaio, outgoing Maricopa County, Arizona, sheriff who campaigned for Trump
* Kris Kobach, Kansas secretary of state
* Frances Townsend, homeland security and counterterrorism adviser to former Republican President George W. Bush
* Jeff Holmstead, energy lawyer, former EPA official during George W. Bush administration
* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors
* Leslie Rutledge, Republican Arkansas attorney general
* Carol Comer, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
* Scott Pruitt, Oklahoma attorney general
* Harold Hamm, Oklahoma oil and gas mogul, chief executive of Continental Resources Inc
* Kevin Cramer, Republican U.S. Representative from North Dakota
* Larry Nichols, co-founder of Devon Energy Corp
* James Connaughton, chief executive of Nautilus Data Technologies and a former environmental adviser to President George W. Bush
* Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor, 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee
* Jan Brewer, former Republican Arizona governor
* Forrest Lucas, founder of oil products company Lucas Oil
* Mary Fallin, Republican Oklahoma governor
* Ray Washburne, chief executive of investment company Charter Holdings
* Cathy McMorris Rodgers, U.S. representative from Washington state and Republican Conference chair
* Wilbur Ross, billionaire investor, chairman of Invesco Ltd subsidiary WL Ross & Co
* Linda McMahon, former World Wrestling Entertainment executive and two-time Republican Senate candidate
* Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency
* Ronald Burgess, retired lieutenant general and former Defense Intelligence Agency chief
* Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
* Pete Hoekstra, former Republican U.S. representative from Michigan
* Dan DiMicco, former chief executive of steel producer Nucor Corp
* Andrew Puzder, chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants
* Victoria Lipnic, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission commissioner and former Labor Department official during the George W. Bush administration
* Elaine Chao, former labor secretary and deputy transportation secretary under Republican Presidents George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush, respectively. Chao is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
* Harold Ford, former Democratic U.S. Representative from Tennessee
* Dr. Ben Carson, former 2016 Republican presidential candidate and retired neurosurgeon
The Trump transition team confirmed he would choose from a list of 21 names he drew up during his campaign, including Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah, and William Pryor, a federal judge with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
* Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus
* Steve Bannon, former head of the conservative website Breitbart News
* Jeff Sessions, Republican U.S. senator from Alabama and senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee (subject to Senate confirmation)
* Republican U.S. Representative Mike Pompeo from Kansas (subject to Senate confirmation)
* Michael Flynn, retired Army lieutenant general and former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency
* Nikki Haley, Republican South Carolina governor (subject to Senate confirmation)
* Betsy DeVos, Republican donor and former chair of the Michigan Republican Party
