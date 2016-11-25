Contenders, picks for key jobs in Trump's administration

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump yells to members of the media from the steps of the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 19, 2016.

(Reuters) - Donald Trump is not expected to make additional high-level appointments on Friday, his transition team told reporters, adding that more meetings are planned for Monday.

Below are people mentioned as contenders for senior roles as the Republican president-elect works to form his administration before taking office on Jan. 20, according to Reuters sources and media reports.

See end of list for posts already filled.

TREASURY SECRETARY

* Steven Mnuchin, former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive and Trump's campaign finance chairman

* Jeb Hensarling, Republican U.S. representative from Texas and chairman of the House Financial Services Committee

* Tom Barrack, founder and chairman of Colony Capital Inc

* John Allison, former chief executive officer of BB&T Corp

* David McCormick, president of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates LP

SECRETARY OF STATE

* Mitt Romney, 2012 Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts governor

* Rudy Giuliani, former Republican mayor of New York City

* John Bolton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Republican President George W. Bush

* Bob Corker, Republican U.S. senator from Tennessee and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

* Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. ambassador to Iraq

DEFENSE SECRETARY

* James Mattis, retired Marine general

* David Petraeus, former CIA director and retired Army general

* Tom Cotton, Republican U.S. senator from Arkansas

* Jon Kyl, former Republican U.S. senator from Arizona

* Duncan Hunter, Republican U.S. representative from California and early Trump supporter, member of the House Armed Services Committee

* Jim Talent, former Republican U.S. senator from Missouri who was on the Senate Armed Services Committee

* Rick Perry, former Republican Texas governor

* Stephen Hadley, former national security adviser under President George W. Bush

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SECRETARY

* Tom Price, Republican U.S. representative from Georgia, orthopedic surgeon

* Rich Bagger, former pharmaceutical executive and former top aide to Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

* Bobby Jindal, former Republican Louisiana governor

HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY

* Michael McCaul, Republican U.S. representative from Texas and chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee

* David Clarke, Milwaukee county sheriff and vocal Trump supporter

* Joe Arpaio, outgoing Maricopa County, Arizona, sheriff who campaigned for Trump

* Kris Kobach, Kansas secretary of state

* Frances Townsend, homeland security and counterterrorism adviser to former Republican President George W. Bush

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY ADMINISTRATOR

* Jeff Holmstead, energy lawyer, former EPA official during George W. Bush administration

* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors

* Leslie Rutledge, Republican Arkansas attorney general

* Carol Comer, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management

* Scott Pruitt, Oklahoma attorney general

ENERGY SECRETARY

* Harold Hamm, Oklahoma oil and gas mogul, chief executive of Continental Resources Inc

* Kevin Cramer, Republican U.S. Representative from North Dakota

* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors

* Larry Nichols, co-founder of Devon Energy Corp

* James Connaughton, chief executive of Nautilus Data Technologies and a former environmental adviser to President George W. Bush

* Rick Perry, former Republican Texas governor

INTERIOR SECRETARY

* Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor, 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee

* Jan Brewer, former Republican Arizona governor

* Forrest Lucas, founder of oil products company Lucas Oil

* Harold Hamm, Oklahoma oil and gas mogul, chief executive of Continental Resources Inc

* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors

* Mary Fallin, Republican Oklahoma governor

* Ray Washburne, chief executive of investment company Charter Holdings

* Cathy McMorris Rodgers, U.S. representative from Washington state and Republican Conference chair

COMMERCE SECRETARY

* Wilbur Ross, billionaire investor, chairman of Invesco Ltd subsidiary WL Ross & Co

* Linda McMahon, former World Wrestling Entertainment executive and two-time Republican Senate candidate

DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE

* Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency

* Ronald Burgess, retired lieutenant general and former Defense Intelligence Agency chief

* Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

* Pete Hoekstra, former Republican U.S. representative from Michigan

* Rudy Giuliani, former Republican mayor of New York City

U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE

* Dan DiMicco, former chief executive of steel producer Nucor Corp

LABOR SECRETARY

* Andrew Puzder, chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants

* Victoria Lipnic, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission commissioner and former Labor Department official during the George W. Bush administration

TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY

* Elaine Chao, former labor secretary and deputy transportation secretary under Republican Presidents George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush, respectively. Chao is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

* Harold Ford, former Democratic U.S. Representative from Tennessee

HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT SECRETARY

* Dr. Ben Carson, former 2016 Republican presidential candidate and retired neurosurgeon

SUPREME COURT VACANCY

The Trump transition team confirmed he would choose from a list of 21 names he drew up during his campaign, including Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah, and William Pryor, a federal judge with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

POSTS ALREADY FILLED

WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF

* Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus

CHIEF WHITE HOUSE STRATEGIST AND SENIOR COUNSELOR

* Steve Bannon, former head of the conservative website Breitbart News

ATTORNEY GENERAL

* Jeff Sessions, Republican U.S. senator from Alabama and senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee (subject to Senate confirmation)

CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY DIRECTOR

* Republican U.S. Representative Mike Pompeo from Kansas (subject to Senate confirmation)

NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER

* Michael Flynn, retired Army lieutenant general and former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency

UNITED NATIONS AMBASSADOR

* Nikki Haley, Republican South Carolina governor (subject to Senate confirmation)

EDUCATION SECRETARY

* Betsy DeVos, Republican donor and former chair of the Michigan Republican Party