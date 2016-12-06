Factbox: Contenders for key jobs in Trump's administration

(Reuters) - Below are people mentioned as contenders for senior roles as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump works to form his administration before taking office on Jan. 20, according to Reuters sources and media reports.
Trump has already tapped a number of people for other top jobs in his administration. For a list of posts already filled, see.
* Mitt Romney, 2012 Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts governor
* Rudy Giuliani, Republican former mayor of New York City
* Bob Corker, Republican U.S. senator from Tennessee and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
* David Petraeus, retired general and former CIA director who pleaded guilty to mishandling classified information that he shared with his biographer, with whom he was having an affair
* Jon Huntsman, former Republican Utah governor and ambassador to China under President Barack Obama, ran for Republican presidential nomination in 2012
* James Stavridis, retired Navy admiral
* John Bolton, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, foreign policy adviser to 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney
* Rex Tillerson, president and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil
* Joe Manchin, Democratic U.S. senator for West Virginia
* Dana Rohrabacher, Republican U.S. representative of California and senior member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs
* Michael McCaul, Republican U.S. representative from Texas and chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee
* David Clarke, Milwaukee County sheriff and vocal Trump supporter
* Retired Marine Corps General John Kelly, former leader of the military's Southern Command
* Joe Arpaio, who lost his bid for re-election as Maricopa County, Arizona sheriff, and has campaigned for Trump
* Kris Kobach, Kansas secretary of state
* Frances Townsend, who was homeland security and counterterrorism adviser to President George W. Bush
* Jeff Holmstead, energy lawyer, former EPA official during George W. Bush administration
* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors
* Leslie Rutledge, Republican Arkansas attorney general
* Carol Comer, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
* Scott Pruitt, Republican Oklahoma attorney general
* Kevin Cramer, Republican U.S. representative from North Dakota
* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors
* Heidi Heitkamp, Democratic U.S. senator from North Dakota
* Joe Manchin, Democratic U.S. senator from West Virginia
* Gary Cohn, president of Goldman Sachs Group Inc
* Larry Nichols, co-founder of Devon Energy Corp
* James Connaughton, CEO of Nautilus Data Technologies and a former environmental adviser to President George W. Bush
* Rick Perry, Republican former Texas governor
* Forrest Lucas, founder of oil products company Lucas Oil
* Heidi Heitkamp, Democratic U.S. senator from North Dakota
* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in Gryphon
* Cathy McMorris Rodgers, U.S. representative from Washington state and House Republican Conference chair
* Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee
* Jan Brewer, former Republican Arizona governor
* Mary Fallin, Republican Oklahoma governor
* Ray Washburne, CEO of investment company Charter Holdings
* Navy Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency
* Ronald Burgess, retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former Defense Intelligence Agency chief
* Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
* Pete Hoekstra, Republican former U.S. representative from Michigan
* Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor
* Debra Wong Yang, former U.S. attorney for California's Central District, appointed by former President George W. Bush
* Ralph Ferrara, a securities attorney at Proskauer
* Paul Atkins, Republican former SEC commissioner Paul Atkins who is heading Trump's transition team for independent financial regulatory agencies, including the SEC
* Daniel Gallagher, Republican former SEC commissioner
* John Allison, a former CEO of regional bank BB&T and former CEO of the Cato Institute
* Paul Atkins, former SEC commissioner
* Thomas Hoenig, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp vice chairman
* Dan DiMicco, former CEO of steel producer Nucor Corp
* Robert Lighthizer, a Washington trade attorney and former deputy U.S. trade representative during the Republican Reagan administration
* Andrew Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants
* Lou Barletta, Republican U.S. representative from Pennsylvania
* Victoria Lipnic, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission member and former Labor Department official during the George W. Bush administration
* Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs Group Inc president
* Mick Mulvaney, Republican U.S. representative from South Carolina
* David Malpass, former chief economist with investment bank Bear Stearns and a senior Trump adviser who also served in the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush presidential administrations
* Scott Brown, former Republican U.S. senator from Massachusetts
* Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor
* Jeff Miller, former Republican U.S. representative from Florida who was chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee
The Trump transition team confirmed the president-elect would choose from a list of 21 names he drew up during his campaign, including Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah and William Pryor, a federal judge with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
