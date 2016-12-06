Factbox: Contenders for key jobs in Trump's administration

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the press at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 6, 2016.

(Reuters) - Below are people mentioned as contenders for senior roles as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump works to form his administration before taking office on Jan. 20, according to Reuters sources and media reports.

Trump has already tapped a number of people for other top jobs in his administration. For a list of posts already filled, see.

SECRETARY OF STATE

* Mitt Romney, 2012 Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts governor

* Rudy Giuliani, Republican former mayor of New York City

* Bob Corker, Republican U.S. senator from Tennessee and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

* David Petraeus, retired general and former CIA director who pleaded guilty to mishandling classified information that he shared with his biographer, with whom he was having an affair

* Jon Huntsman, former Republican Utah governor and ambassador to China under President Barack Obama, ran for Republican presidential nomination in 2012

* James Stavridis, retired Navy admiral

* John Bolton, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, foreign policy adviser to 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney

* Rex Tillerson, president and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil

* Joe Manchin, Democratic U.S. senator for West Virginia

* Dana Rohrabacher, Republican U.S. representative of California and senior member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs

HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY

* Michael McCaul, Republican U.S. representative from Texas and chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee

* David Clarke, Milwaukee County sheriff and vocal Trump supporter

* Retired Marine Corps General John Kelly, former leader of the military's Southern Command

* Joe Arpaio, who lost his bid for re-election as Maricopa County, Arizona sheriff, and has campaigned for Trump

* Kris Kobach, Kansas secretary of state

* Frances Townsend, who was homeland security and counterterrorism adviser to President George W. Bush

ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY ADMINISTRATOR

* Jeff Holmstead, energy lawyer, former EPA official during George W. Bush administration

* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors

* Leslie Rutledge, Republican Arkansas attorney general

* Carol Comer, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management

* Scott Pruitt, Republican Oklahoma attorney general

ENERGY SECRETARY

* Kevin Cramer, Republican U.S. representative from North Dakota

* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors

* Heidi Heitkamp, Democratic U.S. senator from North Dakota

* Joe Manchin, Democratic U.S. senator from West Virginia

* Gary Cohn, president of Goldman Sachs Group Inc

* Larry Nichols, co-founder of Devon Energy Corp

* James Connaughton, CEO of Nautilus Data Technologies and a former environmental adviser to President George W. Bush

* Rick Perry, Republican former Texas governor

INTERIOR SECRETARY

* Forrest Lucas, founder of oil products company Lucas Oil

* Heidi Heitkamp, Democratic U.S. senator from North Dakota

* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in Gryphon

* Cathy McMorris Rodgers, U.S. representative from Washington state and House Republican Conference chair

* Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee

* Jan Brewer, former Republican Arizona governor

* Mary Fallin, Republican Oklahoma governor

* Ray Washburne, CEO of investment company Charter Holdings

DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE

* Navy Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency

* Ronald Burgess, retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former Defense Intelligence Agency chief

* Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

* Pete Hoekstra, Republican former U.S. representative from Michigan

* Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

* Debra Wong Yang, former U.S. attorney for California's Central District, appointed by former President George W. Bush

* Ralph Ferrara, a securities attorney at Proskauer

* Paul Atkins, Republican former SEC commissioner Paul Atkins who is heading Trump's transition team for independent financial regulatory agencies, including the SEC

* Daniel Gallagher, Republican former SEC commissioner

FEDERAL RESERVE VICE CHAIRMAN FOR BANK OVERSIGHT

* John Allison, a former CEO of regional bank BB&T and former CEO of the Cato Institute

* Paul Atkins, former SEC commissioner

* Thomas Hoenig, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp vice chairman

U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE

* Dan DiMicco, former CEO of steel producer Nucor Corp

* Robert Lighthizer, a Washington trade attorney and former deputy U.S. trade representative during the Republican Reagan administration

LABOR SECRETARY

* Andrew Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants

* Lou Barletta, Republican U.S. representative from Pennsylvania

* Victoria Lipnic, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission member and former Labor Department official during the George W. Bush administration

WHITE HOUSE OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET

* Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs Group Inc president

* Mick Mulvaney, Republican U.S. representative from South Carolina

* David Malpass, former chief economist with investment bank Bear Stearns and a senior Trump adviser who also served in the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush presidential administrations

VETERANS ADMINISTRATION

* Scott Brown, former Republican U.S. senator from Massachusetts

* Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor

* Jeff Miller, former Republican U.S. representative from Florida who was chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee

SUPREME COURT VACANCY

The Trump transition team confirmed the president-elect would choose from a list of 21 names he drew up during his campaign, including Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah and William Pryor, a federal judge with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.