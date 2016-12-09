Contenders for senior jobs in Trump's administration

(Reuters) - The following are people mentioned as contenders for senior roles as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump works to form his administration before taking office on Jan. 20, according to Reuters sources and media reports.
Trump has already named a number of people for other top jobs in his administration.
* Mitt Romney, 2012 Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts governor
* Rudy Giuliani, Republican former mayor of New York City
* Bob Corker, Republican U.S. senator from Tennessee and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
* David Petraeus, retired general and former CIA director who pleaded guilty to mishandling classified information that he shared with his biographer, who also was his mistress
* Jon Huntsman, former Republican Utah governor and ambassador to China under President Barack Obama; ran for Republican presidential nomination in 2012
* James Stavridis, retired Navy admiral
* John Bolton, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, foreign policy adviser to 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney
* Rex Tillerson, president and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil Corp
* Dana Rohrabacher, Republican U.S. representative of California and member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee
* Alan Mulally, former CEO at Ford Motor Co and former executive vice president at Boeing Co
* Kevin Cramer, Republican U.S. representative from North Dakota
* Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors
* Heidi Heitkamp, Democratic U.S. senator from North Dakota
* Joe Manchin, Democratic U.S. senator from West Virginia
* Larry Nichols, co-founder of Devon Energy Corp
* James Connaughton, CEO of Nautilus Data Technologies and a former environmental adviser to President George W. Bush
* Rick Perry, Republican former Texas governor
* Navy Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency
* Ronald Burgess, retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former Defense Intelligence Agency chief
* Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
* Pete Hoekstra, Republican former U.S. representative from Michigan
* Debra Wong Yang, a former U.S. attorney who was appointed by former President George W. Bush
* Ralph Ferrara, a securities attorney at law firm Proskauer Rose LLP
* Paul Atkins, a former SEC commissioner who heads Trump's transition team for independent financial regulatory agencies
* Daniel Gallagher, Republican former SEC commissioner
* John Allison, a former CEO of regional bank BB&T Corp and former head of the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank
* Thomas Hoenig, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp vice chairman and former head of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank
* Dan DiMicco, former CEO of steel producer Nucor Corp
* Robert Lighthizer, former deputy U.S. trade representative during the Reagan administration
* Mick Mulvaney, Republican U.S. representative from South Carolina
* David Malpass, former chief economist with investment bank Bear Stearns and a senior Trump adviser
* Chuck Conner, a former acting secretary of the U.S. Agriculture Department and current head of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives
* Tim Huelskamp, Republican U.S. representative from Kansas
* Sid Miller, Texas agriculture commissioner
* Sonny Perdue, former Georgia governor
* Scott Brown, former Republican U.S. senator from Massachusetts
* Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor
* Jeff Miller, former Republican U.S. representative from Florida who was chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee
* Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a hedge fund partner and former FDA deputy commissioner under former Republican President George W. Bush
* Jim O’Neill, a Silicon Valley investor who previously served in the Department of Health and Human Services, also under Bush
The Trump transition team confirmed the president-elect would choose from a list of 21 names he drew up during his campaign, including Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah and William Pryor, a federal judge with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
