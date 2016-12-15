FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Contenders for senior jobs in Trump's administration
December 15, 2016 / 4:41 PM / 8 months ago

Factbox: Contenders for senior jobs in Trump's administration

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at the USA Thank You Tour event at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center in West Allis, Wisconsin, U.S., December 13, 2016.Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - The following people are mentioned as contenders for senior roles as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump puts together his administration before taking office on Jan. 20, according to Reuters sources and other media reports.

Trump already has named a number of people for other top jobs in his administration.

AGRICULTURE SECRETARY

* Chuck Conner, a former acting secretary of the U.S. Agriculture Department and current head of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives

* Tim Huelskamp, Republican U.S. representative from Kansas

* Sid Miller, Texas agriculture commissioner

* Sonny Perdue, former Georgia governor

DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE

* Navy Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency

* Ronald Burgess, retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former Defense Intelligence Agency chief

* Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

* Pete Hoekstra, Republican former U.S. representative from Michigan

FEDERAL RESERVE VICE CHAIRMAN FOR BANK OVERSIGHT

* John Allison, a former chief executive officer of regional bank BB&T Corp and former head of the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank

* Paul Atkins, former SEC commissioner

* Thomas Hoenig, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp vice chairman and former head of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

* Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a venture capitalist, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former Food and Drug Administration deputy commissioner

* Jim O’Neill, a Silicon Valley investor who previously served in the Department of Health and Human Services

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

* Debra Wong Yang, a former U.S. attorney who was appointed by former President George W. Bush

* Ralph Ferrara, a securities attorney at Proskauer Rose LLP

* Paul Atkins, a former SEC commissioner who heads Trump's transition team for independent financial regulatory agencies

* Daniel Gallagher, Republican former SEC commissioner

SUPREME COURT VACANCY

The Trump transition team confirmed the president-elect would choose from a list of 21 names he drew up during his campaign, including Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah and William Pryor, a federal judge with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE

* Dan DiMicco, former CEO of steel producer Nucor Corp

* Robert Lighthizer, former deputy U.S. trade representative during the Reagan administration

* Wayne Berman, senior executive with private equity and financial services firm Blackstone Group LP

* David McCormick, president of investment manager Bridgewater Associates LP

VETERANS ADMINISTRATION

* Pete Hegseth, CEO of Concerned Veterans for America and Fox News commentator

* Navy Admiral Michelle Howard

* Scott Brown, former Republican U.S. senator from Massachusetts

* Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and Republican nominee for vice president in 2008.

* Jeff Miller, former Republican U.S. representative from Florida who was chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee

WHITE HOUSE COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC ADVISERS

* Larry Kudlow, economist and media commentator

WHITE HOUSE OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET

* Mick Mulvaney, Republican U.S. representative from South Carolina

* David Malpass, former chief economist with investment bank Bear Stearns and a senior Trump adviser

Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Bill Trott and Bill Rigby

