The following people are mentioned as contenders for senior roles as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump assembles his administration before taking office on Jan. 20, according to Reuters sources and other media reports.
Trump already has named a number of people for other top jobs in his administration.
AGRICULTURE SECRETARY
* Chuck Conner, a former acting secretary of the U.S. Agriculture Department and current head of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives
* Tim Huelskamp, Republican U.S. representative from Kansas
* Sid Miller, Texas agriculture commissioner
* Sonny Perdue, former Georgia governor
DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE
* Navy Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency
* Ronald Burgess, retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former Defense Intelligence Agency chief
* Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
* Pete Hoekstra, Republican former U.S. representative from Michigan
FEDERAL RESERVE VICE CHAIRMAN FOR BANK OVERSIGHT
* John Allison, a former chief executive officer of regional bank BB&T Corp (BBT.N) and former head of the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank
* Paul Atkins, former SEC commissioner
* Thomas Hoenig, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp vice chairman and former head of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank
FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION
* Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a venture capitalist, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former Food and Drug Administration deputy commissioner
* Jim O’Neill, a Silicon Valley investor who previously served in the Department of Health and Human Services
U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
* Debra Wong Yang, a former U.S. attorney who was appointed by former President George W. Bush
* Ralph Ferrara, a securities attorney at Proskauer Rose LLP
* Paul Atkins, a former SEC commissioner who heads Trump's transition team for independent financial regulatory agencies
* Daniel Gallagher, Republican former SEC commissioner
SUPREME COURT VACANCY
The Trump transition team confirmed the president-elect would choose from a list of 21 names he drew up during his campaign, including Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah and William Pryor, a federal judge with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE
* Dan DiMicco, former CEO of steel producer Nucor Corp (NUE.N)
* Jovita Carranza, founder and president of consultants JCR Group. Former vice president at United Parcel Service and former deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration
* Robert Lighthizer, former deputy U.S. trade representative during the Reagan administration
* Wayne Berman, senior executive with private equity and financial services firm Blackstone Group LP (BX.N)
* David McCormick, president of investment manager Bridgewater Associates LP
VETERANS ADMINISTRATION
* Pete Hegseth, CEO of Concerned Veterans for America and Fox News commentator
* Navy Admiral Michelle Howard
* Retired Admiral Thad Allen, former Coast Guard commandant appointed by President Barack Obama to lead government relief efforts after BP Gulf oil spill
* Toby Cosgrove, president and chief executive officer of Cleveland Clinic
* Luis Quinonez, founder of IQ Management of Virginia and member of Trump's National Hispanic Advisory Council
* Scott Brown, former Republican U.S. senator from Massachusetts
* Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and Republican nominee for vice president in 2008.
* Jeff Miller, former Republican U.S. representative from Florida who was chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee
WHITE HOUSE COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC ADVISERS
* Larry Kudlow, economist and media commentator
