8 months ago
Factbox: Contenders for senior jobs in Trump's administration
#Business News
January 4, 2017 / 2:43 AM / 8 months ago

Factbox: Contenders for senior jobs in Trump's administration

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016.Carlo Allegri/File Photo

(Reuters) - The following people are mentioned as contenders for senior roles as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump assembles his administration before taking office on Jan. 20, according to Reuters sources and other media reports.

Trump already has named a number of people for other top jobs in his administration.

AGRICULTURE SECRETARY

* Sonny Perdue, former Georgia governor

* Elsa Murano, undersecretary of agriculture for food safety under President George W. Bush and former president of Texas A&M University

* Chuck Conner, a former acting secretary of the U.S. Agriculture Department and current head of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives

* Abel Maldonado, former lieutenant governor of California and co-owner of Runway Vineyards

* Tim Huelskamp, Republican U.S. representative from Kansas

* Sid Miller, Texas agriculture commissioner

DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE

* Navy Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency

* Ronald Burgess, retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former Defense Intelligence Agency chief

* Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

* Pete Hoekstra, Republican former U.S. representative from Michigan

FEDERAL RESERVE VICE CHAIRMAN FOR BANK OVERSIGHT

* John Allison, a former chief executive officer of regional bank BB&T Corp and former head of the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank

* Paul Atkins, a former commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission

* Thomas Hoenig, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp vice chairman and former head of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

* Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a venture capitalist, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former Food and Drug Administration deputy commissioner

* Jim O’Neill, a Silicon Valley investor who previously served in the Department of Health and Human Services

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

* Jay Clayton, a partner at the Sullivan & Cromwell law firm

* Paul Atkins, a former SEC commissioner who heads Trump's transition team for independent financial regulatory agencies

* Ralph Ferrara, securities attorney at Proskauer Rose LLP

* Daniel Gallagher, a Republican former SEC commissioner

SUPREME COURT VACANCY

The Trump transition team confirmed the president-elect would choose from a list of 21 names he drew up during his campaign, including Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah and William Pryor, a federal judge with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

VETERANS ADMINISTRATION

* Pete Hegseth, CEO of Concerned Veterans for America and Fox News commentator

* Navy Admiral Michelle Howard

* Retired Admiral Thad Allen, former Coast Guard commandant appointed by President Barack Obama to lead government relief efforts after BP Gulf oil spill

* Luis Quinonez, founder of IQ Management of Virginia and member of Trump's National Hispanic Advisory Council

* Scott Brown, former Republican U.S. senator from Massachusetts

* Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and Republican nominee for vice president in 2008

* Jeff Miller, a former Republican U.S. representative from Florida who was chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee

WHITE HOUSE COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC ADVISERS

* Larry Kudlow, economist and media commentator

Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Shumaker

