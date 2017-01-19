FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to keep 50 critical federal employees, including at Pentagon, State
January 19, 2017 / 3:31 PM / 7 months ago

Trump to keep 50 critical federal employees, including at Pentagon, State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., January 11, 2017.Lucas Jackson/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump has asked 50 government employees in critical posts to stay on in his administration, including Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work and Brett McGurk, the U.S. envoy for countering Islamic State, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Chuck Rosenberg, National Counterterrorism Center Director Nick Rasmussen, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Tom Shannon and Adam Szubin, acting under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence for the Treasury Department are also among them, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said at a news briefing.

Reporting by Susan Heavey, David Alexander and Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

