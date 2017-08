A Port Authority Police Department officers block protesters gathered outside Terminal 4 at JFK airport in opposition to U.S. president Donald Trump's proposed ban on immigration in Queens, New York City, U.S., January 28, 2017.

(Reuters) - Attorneys general from 16 U.S. states, including California, New York and Pennsylvania, issued a joint statement on Sunday condemning President Donald Trump's executive order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

"We are committed to working to ensure that as few people as possible suffer from the chaotic situation that it has created," the statement said.