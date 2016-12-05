Trump to meet with retired U.S. Admiral Stavridis on Thursday

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump looks towards the media as he arrives at a costume party at the home of hedge fund billionaire and campaign donor Robert Mercer in Head of the Harbor, New York, U.S., December 3, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Thursday with retired U.S. Navy Admiral James Stavridis, a former supreme allied commander of NATO and dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, a spokeswoman for Stavridis said on Sunday.

"There has been no discussion of a position in the Trump administration," Stavridis' spokeswoman, Juli Hanscom said, responding to reports that Trump was interested in Stavridis, once vetted to be the running mate of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, as a potential secretary of state.

(This story has been refiled to fix spelling of spokeswoman's surname, paragraph two)