4 months ago
China steel shares mostly up after Trump launches probe
#Business News
April 21, 2017 / 2:32 AM / 4 months ago

China steel shares mostly up after Trump launches probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A truck drives past rolls of steel inside the China Steel Corporation factory, in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan August 26, 2016.Tyrone Siu/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese steel companies were mostly up in morning trade on Friday despite U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to order a probe into whether imports of foreign-made steel hurt U.S. national security.

Baoshan Iron & Steel Co's (600019.SS) shares were up 0.3 percent at around 0211 GMT (10:11 p.m. ET), while shares in Angang Steel (000898.SZ) and Baotou Steel (600010.SS) had risen about 1 percent. Hesteel (000709.SZ) advanced earlier in the morning but was trading flat by 0211 GMT.

Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Michael Perry

