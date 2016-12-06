U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the press at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON President-elect Donald Trump sold all of his shares in companies in June, the Washington Post said on Tuesday, a move that would have raised substantial cash ahead of the presidential election and could ease concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

Trump's stock portfolio was worth roughly $40 million as of December 2015, the Post said, citing a May financial disclosure. His portfolio at that time included shares in a number of banks, oil giants and other companies with business pending before the U.S. government, the Post said.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller did not immediately say why Trump sold the shares or how much he received for them, the Post said. When asked earlier on Tuesday whether Trump still held shares in planemaker Boeing, Miller had told reporters he sold all his shares in June, but it was not clear whether he was speaking only about Boeing stock.

(Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann)