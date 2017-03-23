House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) speaks to the media about President Donald Trump's allegation that his campaign was the target of wiretaps on Capitol Hill in Washington March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

U.S. Rep. Jackie' Speier (C) and another woman wear their pink protest hats, symbols of the anti-Trump women's march, as people gather prior to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration as the nation's 45th president in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON A House intelligence committee Democrat said on Thursday there was a "grave question" about the objectivity of the panel's Republican chairman after remarks he made about the incidental surveillance of members of President Donald Trump's transition team.

"He knows, full well, that there is grave question about his objectivity and I think over the next few days we are going to assess whether or not we feel confident that he can continue in that role," Representative Jackie Speier told reporters, speaking of remarks committee Chairman Devin Nunes had made on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann, Editing by Franklin Paul)