9 months ago
AmCham in China says new U.S. administration needs to get up to speed quickly
#World News
December 3, 2016 / 1:51 AM / 9 months ago

AmCham in China says new U.S. administration needs to get up to speed quickly

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a rally as part of their "USA Thank You Tour 2016" in Cincinnati, Ohio, December 1, 2016 .William Philpott

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - (This December 2 has been refiled to change headline to clarify AmCham.)

The American Chamber of Commerce in China said on Saturday the incoming U.S. administration is still formulating positions but needs to get up to speed quickly on historical tensions, after Donald Trump spoke to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

"The president-elect has yet to take office and is still formulating positions on a wide range of issues, so we don't place much emphasis on any particular action or comment during this process," it said in a statement about the Trump-Tsai call.

"The chamber has long supported maintaining stability in the region, and we expect the new administration to respect the status quo. American business operating in Asia needs certainty and stability, and the new administration needs to get up to speed quickly on the historical tensions and complex dynamics of the region."

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Richard Pullin

