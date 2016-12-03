Taiwan calls on China to view Trump call 'calmly'

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's policy making body on China, the Mainland Affairs Council, said on Saturday that China should look at the call between U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen "calmly".

"We call on China to face the new situation in the Asia-Pacific region and work with us towards developing a benign cross-strait relationship and create a new way that will benefit the development of peace, prosperity and stability for the region," it said in a statement.