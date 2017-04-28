China reiterates opposition to official Taiwan exchanges with other countries

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Friday reiterated its stance that it is opposed to any official exchanges between Taiwan and countries that have diplomatic ties with China.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a regular press briefing. China considers self-ruled Taiwan a breakaway province.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday in an interview with Reuters spurned the Taiwanese president's suggestion that the two leaders hold another phone call, saying he did not want to create problems for Chinese President Xi Jinping when Beijing appears to be helping efforts to rein in North Korea.