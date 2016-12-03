China lodges protest over Trump call with Taiwan president

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that it had lodged a protest with the "relevant side" in the United States after President-elect Donald Trump spoke by telephone with the president of self-ruled Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen.

The "one China" principle is the political basis of the China-U.S. relationship, the ministry added, urging the "relevant side" to uphold this policy and carefully handle the Taiwan issue to avoid unnecessary disturbances in ties.