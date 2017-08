(Reuters) - Donald Trump is "well aware" of what U.S. policy has been on Taiwan, Trump's spokeswoman said, after the U.S. president-elect spoke by phone on Friday with Taiwan's president, a move likely to infuriate China.

"President-elect Trump is fully briefed and fully knowledgeable about these issues on an ongoing basis, regardless on who is on the other end of the phone," Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway told CNN.