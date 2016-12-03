FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Trump says Taiwan president 'called me' to offer congratulations
#World News
December 3, 2016 / 1:13 AM / 9 months ago

Trump says Taiwan president 'called me' to offer congratulations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump said on Friday that Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called him on Friday to congratulate him on his election win.

Trump's conversation with Tsai was the first such contact with Taiwan by a president-elect or president since President Jimmy Carter adopted a one-China policy in 1979 and is likely to infuriate Beijing.

"The President of Taiwan CALLED ME today to wish me congratulations on winning the Presidency. Thank you!" Trump said in a Twitter message.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
