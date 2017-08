U.S. President Donald Trump (C) displays a financial services executive order as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (R) looks on during a signing ceremony at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, signing executive orders calling for a re-examination of some Obama-era financial regulations, said on Friday he would have a major tax reform announcement next week.

"We'll be having a big announcement on Wednesday having to do with tax reform. The process has begun long ago but the reform will begin on Wednesday," Trump said at the U.S. Treasury Department.