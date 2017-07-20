FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate panel approves Trump pick for top Treasury tax job
July 20, 2017 / 5:04 PM / 9 minutes ago

U.S. Senate panel approves Trump pick for top Treasury tax job

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-led U.S. Senate Finance Committee unanimously approved President Donald Trump's pick for the Treasury Department's top tax policy job on Thursday, sending the nomination on to consideration by the full Senate.

David Kautter, a former Senate legislative aide and long-time tax policy expert, would play a key roll in the Republican push to overhaul the U.S. tax code this year, if confirmed by the 100-seat chamber as assistant Treasury secretary for tax policy. No floor vote has yet been scheduled.

Reporting by David Morgan

