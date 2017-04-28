FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
U.S. anti-missile system 'should be decision for next South Korean government'
April 28, 2017 / 5:59 AM / 4 months ago

U.S. anti-missile system 'should be decision for next South Korean government'

South Korea's Presidential candidate Moon Jae-in from Democratic Party speaks during a plenary session of the special committee for constitution revision at National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea April 12, 2017.Lee Jin-man/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The spokesman for the front runner in South Korea's upcoming presidential election said on Friday that the deployment of the U.S. THAAD anti-missile defense system should be "immediately suspended" and await a decision by the next government.

"As stressed again, the issue of THAAD deployment should be handed over to the next (South Korean) government," Youn Kwan-suk, a spokesman for Moon Jae-in, said in a statement responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks during an interview with Reuters that South Korea should pay for the system.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie

