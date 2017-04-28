U.S. anti-missile system 'should be decision for next South Korean government'

SEOUL (Reuters) - The spokesman for the front runner in South Korea's upcoming presidential election said on Friday that the deployment of the U.S. THAAD anti-missile defense system should be "immediately suspended" and await a decision by the next government.

"As stressed again, the issue of THAAD deployment should be handed over to the next (South Korean) government," Youn Kwan-suk, a spokesman for Moon Jae-in, said in a statement responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks during an interview with Reuters that South Korea should pay for the system.