U.S. offers new dates when Tillerson could attend NATO meeting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it offered new dates for a NATO foreign ministers' meeting when Secretary of State Rex Tillerson could attend after officials on Monday said he would skip the scheduled April 5-6 gathering in Brussels.
State Department spokesman Mark Toner also told reporters during a conference call that the United States remained "100 percent" committed to the 28-member Western security alliance.
