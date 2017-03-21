FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. offers new dates when Tillerson could attend NATO meeting
#World News
March 21, 2017 / 6:32 PM / 5 months ago

U.S. offers new dates when Tillerson could attend NATO meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it offered new dates for a NATO foreign ministers' meeting when Secretary of State Rex Tillerson could attend after officials on Monday said he would skip the scheduled April 5-6 gathering in Brussels.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner also told reporters during a conference call that the United States remained "100 percent" committed to the 28-member Western security alliance.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by James Dalgleish

