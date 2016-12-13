Trump to nominate Exxon CEO Tillerson as U.S. secretary of state: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday formally announced Exxon-Mobil Corp (XOM.N) chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson as his nomination to serve as U.S. secretary of state.

"His tenacity, broad experience and deep understanding of geopolitics make him an excellent choice for Secretary of State. He will promote regional stability and focus on the core national security interests of the United States," Trump said in a statement released by his transition team.