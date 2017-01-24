Tillerson gets first briefings at State Department: spokesman

Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil, smiles during his testimony before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be U.S. secretary of state in Washington, U.S. January 11, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson visited the State Department on Tuesday for briefings, a spokesman said, a day after the former oil executive narrowly won approval from a Senate committee.

"Secretary-designate Tillerson visited the State Department today for briefings," the State Department spokesman said without elaborating. It was Tillerson's first meetings at the State Department since U.S. President Donald Trump named him as his choice for secretary of state.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 11-10 on Monday to approve Tillerson, a former Exxon Mobil Corp chairman.